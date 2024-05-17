Heavy rain warning: State Disaster Response Force deploys teams to four districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following a heavy rain warning for the state, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials were deployed on Friday to four districts including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore.

The SDRF announced that 10 groups comprising 300 personnel, with 30 personnel per team, are camped in those districts. Accordingly, there are 3 teams (90 personnel) in Tirunelveli, 3 teams (90 personnel) in Kanniyakumari, 3 teams (90 personnel) in Nilgiris, and one team of 30 personnel in Coimbatore.

These SDRF teams are equipped with all necessities and are on high alert.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu on May 17, 18 and 19. On these days, the State is expected to receive moderate rain, and on May 20, red alert has been issued for heavy rain.