Begin typing your search...

Heavy rain warning: State Disaster Response Force deploys teams to four districts of Tamil Nadu

The SDRF announced that 10 groups comprising 300 personnel, with 30 personnel per team, are camped in those districts.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 May 2024 2:46 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-17 14:48:01.0  )
Heavy rain warning: State Disaster Response Force deploys teams to four districts of Tamil Nadu
X

Representative Image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Following a heavy rain warning for the state, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials were deployed on Friday to four districts including Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore.

Also Read:Very heavy rain forecast: Avoid visiting Ooty from May 18-20, says District Collector

The SDRF announced that 10 groups comprising 300 personnel, with 30 personnel per team, are camped in those districts. Accordingly, there are 3 teams (90 personnel) in Tirunelveli, 3 teams (90 personnel) in Kanniyakumari, 3 teams (90 personnel) in Nilgiris, and one team of 30 personnel in Coimbatore.

Also Read:Red alert for Tamil Nadu as heavy rain likely on May 20, say weathermen

These SDRF teams are equipped with all necessities and are on high alert.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu on May 17, 18 and 19. On these days, the State is expected to receive moderate rain, and on May 20, red alert has been issued for heavy rain.

Rain alertTN rainsHeavy rain warningHeavy rain alertState Disaster Response Force
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X