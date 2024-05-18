Very heavy rain forecast in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 18

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in three districts of Tamil Nadu today (May 18).

Accordingly, Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul will witness heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places.

Additionally, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts are likely to receive heavy rain.

On May 19, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Dindigul districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain while Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukkottai are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places.

According to RMC, the rain is likely to continue till May 22.

An orange alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu on May 18 and 19, indicating expected heavy rain. Additionally, a red alert which had been issued for May 20 has been withdrawn.