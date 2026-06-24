Lover attacks woman for not marrying him, arrested in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A woman sustained multiple severe injuries after she was attacked by her former lover, who was angered by her plans to marry another man in Tiruchy on Thursday.
Sources said R Baskar (23) from Somarasampettai in Tiruchy had an affair with a 20-year-old woman from the neighbouring village for more than two years. The duo were from a separate community, and the girl’s parents, who came to know about the affair, refused and warned the girl to end the affair with Baskar. The parents also started to find a groom for the girl, and they had almost fixed the marriage.
On learning about her marriage with another man, Baskar went to her house on Tuesday late evening and got into a quarrel with the girl while she was alone at her house.
The girl started explaining the situation, but Baskar took a sickle and attacked her several times, inflicting severe cut injuries on her head, hands and shoulders and escaped from the spot. Neighbours rushed her to the GH, where she is undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the Somarasampettai police registered a case and arrested Baskar on Wednesday and produced him before the court. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.