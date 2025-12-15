Lottery baron’s son floats party in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Former BJP functionary Jose Charles Martin, son of ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, launched his own political party, Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), in Puducherry on Sunday.

Martin has been building a public base across Puducherry through his JCM Makkal Mandram, which distributes welfare assistance to the needy in 25 of the 30 constituencies in the Union Territory. He converted the outfit into a political party now.

The 39-year-old Jose had formerly been with the BJP from 2015 but distanced himself from the saffron party in 2024 following a disagreement with the local leadership.

Launching the party, Martin said that his goal is to ensure Puducherry emerges as a developed union territory.

He said that his party would contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in the Union Territory with a view to ensuring employment for the youth and also meeting the requirements of the people at large.