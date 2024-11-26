Losers blame EVM, Guv Ravi on Maha poll results

CHENNAI: Defending the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the conduct of Maharastra polls, Governor RN Ravi flayed the opposition parties as ‘losers,’ and said the poll body functioned honestly and independently.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event at a private institute here on Tuesday, Ravi said that corrupt politicians were ignored by the people and the losers are blaming the EVMs.

"A few people today want to create anarchy by spreading falsities and trying to undermine people's confidence in the Constitution and Constitutional Institutions," Ravi said.

The Governor also took a dig at the ruling DMK government, without naming it saying that "social justice" does not belong to any particular movement or political party.

"Nowadays, if we look at the newspapers, we can see news about social justice. But, a community did a shameful act in a drinking water tank here in Tamil Nadu. The separatism caused by language is dangerous. Before Independence, the British destroyed our culture. Now, a new India has been formed. But still, social justice is not protected and untouchability exists," Ravi claimed.

The atrocities of untouchability still exist today and it is very dangerous, he added. He also emphasised that the Constitution is supreme. He highlighted how the Constitution beautifully articulates the vision of an independent India, as envisioned by the country's founding fathers. These visionaries were inspired by the sacrifices of millions of martyrs who fought for India's independence, he said.

Governor Ravi expressed his concern that despite being the cornerstone of India's democracy, the Constitution has been confined mainly to the domain of legal experts. He attributed this to the lack of efforts made to create mass awareness about the Constitution after India gained independence.

Governor Ravi further urged the youth to remain vigilant and protect the Constitution from forces seeking to undermine it.

Ravi recalled the apprehensions of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, who had warned that India's independence could be lost again due to the selfish actions of some individuals.