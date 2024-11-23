Election 2024: Stalin hails JMM’s win, silent on INDIA failing on Maharashtra front

CHENNAI: Content with celebrating the victory of Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand, Chief Minister MK Stalin reserved his thoughts on the landslide victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

The DMK president said on Saturday that the success of INDIA bloc constituent JMM in Jharkhand was a resounding victory for democracy and secularism.

In a message posted on his 'X' page late Saturday evening, Stalin congratulated Hemant Soren and the INDIA bloc for a historic victory against all odds and said, "Despite relentless misuse of power, vendetta politics, and countless obstacles created by the BJP over the past five years, Hemant Soren has fought back with courage and

determination."

"The people of Jharkhand have reposed their faith in an inclusive leadership. This is a resounding victory for democracy and secularism," said Stalin, who did not react to the NDA's landslide win in the all-important Maharashtra where the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)- NCP (Sharad Pawar), all INDIA bloc allies, were trounced.

People's verdict must be accepted, says Kanimozhi

Hours earlier, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi reacted to the two-state Assembly poll results and said the verdict of the people must be accepted with a bowed head in a democracy.

Asked specifically about the Maharashtra election results, Kanimozhi said, "The people have delivered different victories in two different states. Whatever be the result, the verdict of the people must be accepted with a bowed head."

On AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emerging victorious in Wayanad constituency, Kanimozhi said that she was happy about Priyanka joining the Opposition ranks.

She is going to be another sharp, bold, clear and decisive Parliamentarian, Kanimozhi was confident.

Maharashtra win indicates nationwide support to Modi, says Tamilisai

Tamil Nadu BJP former president Tamilisai Soundararajan dubbed the BJP victory in Maharashtra as historic and said that it is an indicator that the nation was extending its support to the BJP. Attributing the Maharashtra victory to the freebies of the Modi regime that she claimed had lifted the lives of lakhs of ordinary women, Tamilisai said that the narrow (minded) campaign of Rahul Gandhi has failed the INDIA bloc and it has been rejected by the people.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, who also campaigned in Maharashtra, alluded to Gujarat-based industrialist Gautam Adani playing a role in the victory of the BJP in Maharashtra.