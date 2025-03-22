Lord Siva came to end people’s misery, but today’s northern powers delight in it: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Referring to Tamil spiritual literature, which recounts the legend of Lord Siva helping the people overcome famine, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday said the present situation is in stark contrast to those days and criticised the BJP-led Union government for being ‘adamant’ and refusing to release funds to the people of Tamil Nadu, regardless of their suffering.

Lord Siva gave gold coins to help the people free themselves from the clutches of famine, following Thirugnanasambandar’s emotive poem, which called for an end to their suffering, presenting an allegory on the present-day behavious of the Union government.

“Though he was a God, he rushed to the aid of the people. But the situation is different now. No matter how much the people of the State suffer, and even if God himself were to come and help them, the Union government remains adamant in refusing to release a single penny,” the minister said during his reply to the debate on Budget for 2025-2026. He underscored how the Centre refuses to release the State’s rightful share of funds.

The minister sharpened his attack further on the saffron party-led government at the Centre, stating that it did not release funds for the MGNREGS scheme to pay wages to women who work tirelessly under the scorching sun.

“Till now, they have not released funds to disburse wages for the workers, nor are they releasing funds to support our children’s education,” he added and continued, stating that the Centre was demanding the TN government sign an agreement in line with its policies to receive the appropriate funds. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made the government’s stance clear by declaring that even if TN loses Rs 10,000 crore, it will not comply with the BJP government’s policies (National Education Policy)

The CM’s approach reflects the State’s history, emphasising that it has never bowed to dominance from the north, he said, adding that from Alexander the Great to Alamgir, who declared himself Emperor of the Universe, and Chhatrapati Shivaji, none of them conquered Tamil Nadu or set foot on its land.

He also made a veiled attack on Governor RN Ravi, who has been maintaining a hostile relationship with the State government, recalling the days of Sir Charles Edward Trevelyan, who served as Governor of Madras province in the British era. When the Government of India ordered an increase in the duty on salt, Governor Trevelyan dissuaded the Indian government and offered an alternative idea that considered the welfare of the people. “We must note that at one time, all the Governors in Chennai were offering good advice to the government in Delhi,” he said.