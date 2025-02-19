Lord Muruga with DMK, not Sanghis, says Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday said the people of Madurai are living in communal harmony despite ‘Sanghis’ from other districts trying to divide the people over the Tiruparankundram issue.

The minister said such attempts would fail miserably. After BJP leader L Murugan’s Vel Yatra, the DMK returned to power and established the Dravidian model government in the State, he said.

The party registered a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, winning all 39 constituencies after BJP State chief

K Annamalai’s yatra (En Mann En Makkal Yatra) and carrying kavadi to Murugan temples, he said. This shows that the people of the State and the Tamil God Murugan are with the DMK government, Sekarbabu told journalists.

Pointing out the government’s initiatives to renovate six abodes of Lord Murugan at a cost of about Rs 800 crore, the minister said, “The Tamil God Murugan’s blessing is with the DMK regime. So, BJP leaders’ dreams will never come true.”

This government also hosted a global conference on Lord Murugan and launched free spiritual tours for devotees to the six abodes of Lord Murugan, Sekarbabu said.

The Dravidian model government follows its principle that everything is for everyone, the HR&CE minister added. So, the forces that resort to divisive politics on the narrow lines of caste and religion would never succeed in their attempts in Tamil Nadu, he added.