Long-distance trains from TN to northeast restored to original route

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced the restoration of several key long-distance services from Tamil Nadu to the Northeast in September, following the postponement of Non-Interlocking Work at Durgapur (Eastern Railway). The earlier announced diversions for these trains now stand cancelled.

Tambaram-Silghat Town Nagaon Express, scheduled to depart Tambaram on September 8 and 15, will now run as per its normal route. Its return service from Silghat Town to Tambaram on September 12 and 19 will also follow the original path.

Similarly, Tambaram-New Tinsukia Express, scheduled for September 11 and 18, and the corresponding New Tinsukia-Tambaram service on September 8 and 15, will no longer be diverted and will pass through Durgapur, Asansol, Jhajha and Barauni as originally scheduled.

Also restored to its normal route is the Dr MGR Chennai Central-New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express, operating on September 10 and 17, and its return leg from New Jalpaiguri to Chennai on September 12 and 19. SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express, scheduled to depart Bengaluru on September 13 and 20, and the return service from Kamakhya on September 10 and 17, will follow the regular route via Durgapur – Asansol – Jhajha – Barauni.