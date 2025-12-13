Lok Bhavan calls for Vande Mataram essays from students

CHENNAI: As part of the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Lok Bhavan on Saturday announced State-level essay competitions for school and college students studying across the State.

According to Lok Bhavan, the erstwhile Raj Bhavan, the initiative aims to familiarise the younger generation with the historical, emotional and contemporary relevance of national song Vande Mataram, composed by Bengali writer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and to encourage thoughtful engagement with its enduring role in India's national consciousness. Essay competitions will be conducted separately for school students (classes 6 to 12) and university/college students, with entries accepted in both Tamil and English.

For students of classes 6 to 9, the topic focuses on the role of Vande Mataram in India's freedom struggle, while classes 10 to 12 will write on how the song awakened the nation. College and university students are invited to examine the relevance of Vande Mataram in building Viksit Bharat before 2047.

Essays must be handwritten on A4 sheets and submitted only in hard copy by post or courier to the Governor's Secretariat, Lok Bhavan, Chennai, on or before 5 pm on January 31, 2026. Late or in-person submissions will not be accepted.

Winners in each category will receive cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 for first, second and third places respectively. The awards will be presented at a function to be held at Lok Bhavan.