Logistic hurdles stop Naan Mudhalvan from reaching maximum potential

CHENNAI: While the Naan Mudhalvan scheme for students continues to bring in positive outcomes, the State Planning Commission has identified that the scheme also faces operational challenges that need to be addressed.

With regard to the hub institution challenges, the commission, in its report, said that when institutions lack the minimum 60-student enrollment, students must travel to hub institutions, facing logistical issues like inadequate transportation, increased costs, and fatigue, particularly affecting rural and female students, which need to be addressed.

The capacity of the host institutions, with sufficient classrooms, labs, or digital resources, needs to be adequately considered in order to avoid compromising the learning experience.

The report added that in certain rural institutions, trainers may benefit from additional support and capacity-building to strengthen delivery quality. Accordingly, enhancing trainers' expertise, particularly in technical courses critical for industry-relevant skills, will help ensure consistent and high-quality learning outcomes across all regions as the scheme continues to expand across Tamil Nadu.

Stating that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme's web portal has become an essential platform for managing courses and certifications, the report noted that enhancing its usability remains important, particularly for students in rural areas who face challenges with digital literacy and data connectivity.

The commission further added that streamlining certificate downloads and improving user navigation will help ensure that students' achievements are fully recognised and accessible, thereby reinforcing the impact of the scheme.

The report said that in some cases, inconsistencies in planning have led to delays or cancellations, which impact collaboration with training partners and limit student participation.

While giving key recommendations for further enhancing the scheme, the Planning Commission suggested strengthening trainer capacity and course delivery, improving digital infrastructure and connectivity, enhancing practical training and resource access, optimising coordination and scheduling, and leveraging the Industry 4.0 centres set up in the ITIs across the state, and the usage of artificial intelligence.

PROS & CONS

Common learning and domain-specific learning enhance the industrial strength of students

Formal certification courses empower students to add value to their portfolio

Job-oriented curriculum facilitates better opportunities for students from technical institutions

Reliance on online mode of training causing infrastructural issues for students in regions with low connectivity

Infra issues at institutions hinder seamless delivery of training to students

Inconsistent pacing of training, not specifically tailored per student needs, putting beneficiaries at disadvantage