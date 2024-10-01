Lock up deaths a recurring theme in DMK regime, says Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the custody death in Tiruchy and said that deaths in prison are a recurring theme in the DMK government.

Taking to platform X and voicing his opinion, EPS posted that the death of Dravidamani, a resident of Pazhoor in Tiruchy, while he was held at the Tiruchy central jail is shocking.

Also read: Inmate dies in Tiruchy central jail; family suspects foul play

Pointing out that custody deaths are a recurring theme in the present government, EPS said that despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims that he has law and order under control, he is too busy crowning his son and giving him powers in the party.

Edappadi Palaniswami further demanded compensation for the victim's family and for a fair probe into Dravidamani's death.

The chief minister should ensure that proper action is taken against the perpetrators and such incidents do not occur anymore, he added.