Inmate dies in Tiruchy central jail; family suspects foul play

TIRUCHY: Family members of a prisoner, who died under suspicious circumstances at the Tiruchy central jail, refused to accept the body alleging foul play, and continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Monday demanding proper investigation.

Sources said, M Dravida Mani (40), a resident from Mutharasanallur in Tiruchy was arrested on Friday by Jeeyapuram police on charges of illegal sale of liquor and was lodged in the central prison in Tiruchy the same night.

On Saturday night, Dravida Mani complained of chest pain and the prison officials took him to the prison hospital. As Mani’s condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Tiruchy GH where he was declared brought dead. Based on the information, the KK Nagar police registered a case.

As news of his death spread, family members assembled in front of the GH and staged a protest that continued till Sunday. Police, who were on duty at the hospital, attempted to pacify the family members, but they refused to accept the body. Meanwhile, more family members reached the GH on Sunday and the agitation continued on Monday too.

Suddenly a group of relatives assembled at the MGR roundabout near Tiruchy Combined Court premises and blocked vehicles. They suspected that there was something fishy in the death and demanded to know the actual cause. They sought immediate action against those who were responsible for the death and compensation to the family of Dravida Mani besides government employment to one of the family members.

Members of CPM, led by district secretary Raja, continued the protest pressing their demands on Monday.

The police said that Dravida Mani died of cardiac arrest, but the family members were not convinced and claimed it to be a case of suspicious death. The police also said that an investigation by competent officials has been ordered to find out the exact cause of his death.