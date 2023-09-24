Locals stage rail roko demanding stoppage of trains in Sivaganga; 188 detained

MADURAI: As many as 188 persons including twelve women were detained while staging a rail roko protest in Sivaganga on Saturday demanding stoppage of all trains at Sivaganga railway station.

Traders, locals, and cadres of various political parties except AIADMK, from the district town took part in the agitation and a Rameswaram-bound train from Tiruchy was blocked for about ten minutes as some of the agitating persons, who earlier boarded the train, pulled the alarm chain, some distance away from the Sivaganga station.

However, the police force intervened and evicted the agitators from the track, sources said. Many shops in the area remained closed as part of the protest.

Durai Ananth, chairman, Sivaganga Municipality, who led the agitation, said the Chennai-bound Pallavan Express train from Karaikudi should be extended up to Manamadurai and stop at Sivaganga.

He added that Sengottai-Tambaram train should also stop at Sivaganga in the interest of passengers. Moreover, the Chennai-bound Silambu Express train should be made operational daily from Sengottai and he also sought a daytime express train from Rameswaram to Chennai.

Many shops remained closed in the locality as part of the agitation.