Locals stage protest against toll plaza construction in Ammapettai

CHENNAI: Residents at Ammapettai staged a protest on Monday against the construction of a toll plaza on the Erode-Bhavani-Mettur-Thoppur National Highway.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, residents of the area said that the toll plaza was constructed without proper road infrastructure as the roads are extremely narrow and filled with potholes. "The commuters in our locality are already facing difficulties due to the bad roads. None of us were consulted before the toll plaza was constructed," they added.

The farmers who were part of the protest said that nearly 104 trees have been chopped so far to make way for the toll. The protestors urged the authorities to withdraw the decision to open the plaza and instead improve the road infrastructure.

While PMK cadres had already protested against the toll plaza, the national highway authorities paid no heed to it and continued to construct it. Following this, the protesters said they would continue their agitation if the government does not meet their demands.