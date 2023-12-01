Lizard in liquor bottle: Tasmac staff’s callous reply irks Tirupattur tipplers

TIRUPATTUR: Tipplers in and around Natrampalli town in Tirupattur district were infuriated after a verbal altercation with a worker of a Tasmac retail outlet over a dead lizard inside a liquor bottle.

Prabakaran, a resident of the Erikodi area near Natrampalli purchased a bottle of liquor from the retail outlet at nearby Veerakamodu on Tuesday night. When he opened the bottle after a while, he was shocked to find a dead lizard inside. Prabakaran immediately took the bottle back to the Tasmac outlet and demanded an explanation. However, the sales staff did not take his complaint seriously, as he was already half drunk. They humorously demanded to know why he did not bring the bottle back without opening it.

A partially-inebriated Prabakaran still managed to record the whole verbal exchange on his mobile and he can be heard demanding why they were making fun of him instead of taking his plaint seriously. He then goes on to identify each staff present in the shop and says, “this, man is the manager; he was laughing at me, but when confronted, he turned silent.”

Prabakaran demanded to know why the shop staff were treating him like this when they had no qualms about collecting Rs 5 extra. But, staff asked him to leave and not create problems unnecessarily.

Efforts to contact Vellore Tasmac manager, who is also in charge of Tiruapttur, which is yet to have its own district manager, proved futile. However, tipplers demanded to know how a lizard got into the bottle and why Tasmac was not ordering an enquiry yet.