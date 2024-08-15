I-Day 2024 Live updates: CM Stalin hoists the National Flag
India celebrates its 78th Independence Day this year
CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin will be hoisting the national flag and delivering a speech at the Secretariat where a five-layer security will be in place.
The customary August 15 event will be held at Fort St George.
In preparation for this important occasion, authorities have put in place a robust five-layer security system to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.
The security arrangements include multiple checkpoints, surveillance systems, and deployment of police personnel at strategic locations to manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.
Live Updates
- 15 Aug 2024 3:38 AM GMT
CM Stalin addresses the gathering after hoisting the flag
- 15 Aug 2024 3:34 AM GMT
The National Anthem has been played after the CM has hoisted the flag.
- 15 Aug 2024 3:33 AM GMT
Chief Minister Stalin stands at the rampart and has unfurled the national flag.
- 15 Aug 2024 3:23 AM GMT
CM Stalin accepts the Ceremonial Guard of Honour
- 15 Aug 2024 3:21 AM GMT
The Chief Minister is welcomed by the Head of Army, Navy and Air Force to participate in 78th Independence Day celebrations.
- 15 Aug 2024 3:18 AM GMT
Bikers escort CM Stalin to Fort St. George where he will hoist the flag
- 15 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT
CM Stalin on his way to the venue to hoist the National Flag