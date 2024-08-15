Begin typing your search...

    I-Day 2024 Live updates: CM Stalin hoists the National Flag

    India celebrates its 78th Independence Day this year

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Aug 2024 3:16 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-15 03:43:19.0  )
    CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin will be hoisting the national flag and delivering a speech at the Secretariat where a five-layer security will be in place.

    The customary August 15 event will be held at Fort St George.

    In preparation for this important occasion, authorities have put in place a robust five-layer security system to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

    The security arrangements include multiple checkpoints, surveillance systems, and deployment of police personnel at strategic locations to manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.

    2024-08-15 03:16:31
