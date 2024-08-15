I-Day 2024: President’s medal for Tambaram, Salem Police Commissioners, 21 others

CHENNAI: As many as 23 police officials from TN, including Tambaram City Police Commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak, will be awarded the President's Medal on Independence Day.

Additionally, DGP K Vannia Perumal, director-Civil Defence, and Commandant General, Home Guards, will be awarded the medal for distinguished service, 21 others will also be awarded the medal.

GM Eswara Rao, IG-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, will be awarded the medal.

Other officers awarded the President’s medal are: N Kannan, Additional Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police; AG Babu, Inspector General of Police, Technical Services; Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Salem City Commissioner; Feroze Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, Karur; M Kingshlin, Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing; K Prabhakar, SP, Tiruvannamalai, L Balaji Saravanan, SP, Civil Supplies-CID (Coimbatore zone); V Shyamala Devi, SP, CIU- Prohibition Offences Wing; TP Suresh Kumar, Additional SP, Police Training School, Vellore; K Radhakrishnan, Additional SP, TN Commando Force, M Stephen, Deputy Superintendent of Police-EOW; L Dillibabu, DSP, Special Intelligence Unit, Tirunelveli; R Manoharan, DSP, TN Police Academy, Chennai; C Sangu, Special Branch, CID; Inspectors B Chandrasekar and M Haribabu; Inspector P Chandra Mohan, Q branch; Inspector R Tamil Selvi, CBCID, Tiruvarur; Special Sub Inspector TK Murali, Special Sub Inspector, Intelligence, Chennai; N Ravichandran, Special Sub Inspector, DVAC, Chennai; and G Muralitharan, Special Sub Inspector, SBCID, Tambaram.



