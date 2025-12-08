Listed as deceased in SIR, Sivaganga's NTK candidate blames DMK

CHENNAI: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate for the 2026 Assembly election from the Sivaganga seat, Induja, has alleged that she and her husband, Ramesh, were wrongly marked as deceased in the updated electoral rolls, alleging that the ruling party has indulged in manipulation leading to the deletion of 30,000 names from the Assembly constituency's rolls.

Speaking to DT Next, Induja accused the DMK of influencing the revision process.

Induja was one of the 100 candidates announced by NTK recently. After learning that both she and her husband had been marked as deceased, Induja rushed to meet District Collector Porkodi, seeking clarification. The Collector reportedly assured her that action would be taken after verifying the submitted SIR details.

Induja later told DT Next that they had submitted SIR forms to the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) 10 days ago. She alleged that a large number of new names have been added during the last four days of SIR work, linking the role of ruling party men.

She also recalled that during a meeting conducted by the RDO four days ago, an AIADMK cadre complained that his details had been uploaded on the SIR website even though he had neither filled out nor submitted the SIR form. "These kinds of irregularities are happening in Sivaganga on a large scale," Induja alleged.

She further claimed that many SIR applications were being filled out at the houses of DMK members, raising doubts about the transparency of the process. She also questioned on what basis the 30,000 voters were removed from the list. "Even as a candidate, I am facing difficulties with the SIR process. How will elderly and uneducated people cope with these issues?" she wondered.