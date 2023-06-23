List of probables for new HoPF finalised: Check details here

CHENNAI: After a UPSC panel meet on Thursday in Delhi, list of three officers for selection of new head of the police force, has been finalised.

Names of present Chennai police commissioner DGP Shankar Jiwal, present Delhi commissioner DGP Sanjay Arora and DGP B K Ravi, director, civil defence and Home Guards are in the final list, sources said.

The state government will now select one of them to be the Head of police force.

Tamil Nadu state chief secretary V Irai Anbu along with the current head of the state police force DGP C Sylendra Babu had a meeting with UPSC board after which the names were finalised in Delhi on Thursday.