Chief Secy, DGP Sylendra to leave for Delhi on Thursday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu state chief secretary V Irai Anbu along with head of the state police force DGP C Sylendra Babu will leave for Delhi on Thursday.

Both senior state officials are expected to fly by Air India flight from Chennai airport on Thursday 10 am.

TN home secretary P Amudha has already left for Delhi on Wednesday evening flight, airport sources said.

With both – CS and DGP – set to retire by the end of this month, the officials from TN are going to attend a meeting with officials in Delhi to discuss the appointment of the next head of the TN police force.

Both the senior officials – CS and DGP- are in the board constituted to select the new DGP. The UPSC panel is expected to decide on three probable names of senior IPS officers from the TN cadre to select as the head of the police force. New head of the police force will have a two years term as the chief of the police force.

The TN officials would return to Chennai after the meeting on Thursday.