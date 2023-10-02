Lion and deer safari launched in Vandalur Zoo

CHENNAI: As a part of the 'Wildlife Week' celebration, State Forest Minister M Mathiventhan inaugurated a Lion and deer safari facility in Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on Monday.

According to a press release from the zoo management, three lions and four lionesses are being housed in the safari area.

Of the seven big cats, two were brought from Bannerghatta and Lucknow biological parks recently.

Moreover, Sambar deers, spotted deers, and others have been housed in the deer safari area.

The safari area covers an area of 147 acres. An entry charge of Rs. 150 will be collected per adult and Rs. 30 for a child below five years of age. This charge should be paid in addition to zoo entry charges.

"A separate path has been created for safari visitors so that they could reach the deer safari passing through dense trees. Safety walls, compound walls, ponds, and water bodies in the safari areas are renovated. Air-conditioned buses have been procured for the safari," the release said.

It may be noted that the lion safari in the Vandalur Zoo was stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic and a few lions died due to COVID-19 infection. Presently, the zoo hosts 11 lions, including seven lions in the safari area.

Apart from the lion safari and deer safari, Mathiventhan also launched a QR code ticketing system and a new veterinary facility to treat sick animals inside the zoo.

"The Minister also launched a website for Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The new website will provide information about the reserve and allow visitors to book guest houses, safaris and to buy souvenirs," the release added.

As part of the celebration, a book on Kazhuveli and Osudu bird sanctuaries was released.