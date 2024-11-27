Light to moderate rainfall expected in 15 Tamil Nadu districts till 1 PM

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday predicted the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu until 1 pm today.

According to Thanthi TV report, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts are likely to receive rain.

The Regional Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fengal is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next six hours. According to the department, the system, currently a deep depression, is expected to intensify into a storm and move towards the north and northwest parts of Tamil Nadu.

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu by Wednesday night or Thursday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the region.