Light to moderate rain likely in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next one hour

Accordingly, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar are likely to experience rain in an hour.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT
Representative image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Four districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to experience light to moderate rain before 10 am, as forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai.

Accordingly, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhunagar are likely to experience rain in an hour.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and and lightning expected at a couple of places in the state due to a change in the speed of the western wind, the weather department added, as reported by the Daily Thanthi.

TN rainsHeavy rain alertRMCRain alertRain updates
Online Desk

