Light rain likely in 4 districts of TN for the next 3 hrs, predicts RMC

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai are likely to receive light to moderate rain till 10 AM in the morning.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 April 2024 3:23 AM GMT
Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the possibility of light rain in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

TamilnaduTN rainsChennai rainsTN rain updateTN weather updateLight rainRegional Meteorological Centre
Online Desk

