Begin typing your search...
Light rain likely in 4 districts of TN for the next 3 hrs, predicts RMC
According to Daily Thanthi reports, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai are likely to receive light to moderate rain till 10 AM in the morning.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted the possibility of light rain in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.
According to Daily Thanthi reports, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai are likely to receive light to moderate rain till 10 AM in the morning.
Next Story