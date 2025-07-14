Life sentence for train assault on pregnant woman

CHENNAI: In a case highlighting both a horrific crime and efficient law enforcement, the Tirupathur District Sessions Court has sentenced Hemaraj (27) to life imprisonment until death for the sexual assault and attempted murder of a four-months-pregnant woman aboard a moving train earlier this year.

The incident occurred on February 6, 2025, on Train No. 22616, the Tirupathi Intercity Express. Hemaraj, son of Kumar and a resident of No. 207, Chinna Naval K.V. Kuppam, Vellore District, allegedly sexually assaulted the pregnant woman and attempted to murder her during the journey.

Acting swiftly, the Tamil Nadu Railway Police registered a case at the Jolarpet Railway Police Station. Demonstrating commendable investigative speed, the Railway Police team tracked down and apprehended Hemaraj within 24 hours of the crime. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Following a thorough investigation, formal charges were filed against Hemaraj on April 24, 2025. The Tirupathur District Sessions Court prioritized the trial, conducting proceedings swiftly over approximately one month.

On July 11, 2025, the court delivered a guilty verdict. On Monday July 14, 2025, Justice was pronounced with a severe and comprehensive sentence reflecting the gravity of the crimes:

1. Section 117 (3) BNS (Attempt to Murder): Life Imprisonment until death.

2. Section 109 (1) BNS (Abetment): Life Imprisonment.

3. Section 64 (2) r/w 62 BNS (Punishment for offence): 18 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000. Failure to pay incurs an additional 3 years.

4. Section 92 BNS (Voluntarily causing hurt): 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000. Failure to pay incurs an additional 1 year.

5. Section 4 of TNPHW Act (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act):3 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000. Failure to pay incurs an additional 6 months.

6. Section 79 BNS (Act done by a person justified, or by mistake of fact believing himself justified):3 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.5,000. Failure to pay incurs an additional 6 months.

7. Section 127 (2) BNS (Disappearance of evidence): 1 year imprisonment and a fine of Rs.5,000. Failure to pay incurs an additional 3 months.

The court ordered that all sentences are to run consecutively, ensuring Hemaraj will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars.

The Railway Police officials involved in the investigation received specific appreciation from the authorities for their prompt and effective work, which was crucial in securing the swift arrest and ultimately contributing to the conviction.