Tamil Nadu: Government railway police conducts women safety awareness drive across railway stations

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Jolarpettai train horror in which a pregnant woman was pushed out of a moving train for resisting a sexual assault attempt, the government railway police (GRP) has decided to take measures to further enhance the safety of women across Tamil Nadu railway stations.

On Saturday the GRP IG, AG Babu inspected and conducted an awareness drive at the Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations for the female passengers about the various safety measures to be taken during emergencies.

“The GRP will make sure a police officer will escort in case a woman passenger travels alone in a ladies' coach. The passengers will also be made aware of the railway helpline numbers 139 and 182 and educated on how to defend themselves when an attack occurs,” said I Eswaran, GRP SP.

“The number of police officials along with RPF would be increased in platforms and as well as in the trains. GRP has also requested the Southern Railway to increase the number of CCTV cameras in the railway stations and trains and to install emergency buttons that directly alert the loco pilots in EMU trains for other trains also,” Eswaran added.

The 36-year-old four-month pregnant woman who was thrown out of the Coimbatore to Tirupati intercity express train during an attempt of sexual assault had a miscarriage on Saturday. The woman who sustained fractures both on her hands, and legs and injuries on her head was earlier admitted to Vellore government hospital and was shifted to a private hospital in Ranipet on Saturday.

It is to be noted that the Southern Railway on Saturday gave an ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the victim.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the woman who was attacked. He also stated that the government would bear her medical expenses.