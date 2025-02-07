Man throws pregnant woman off moving train near Jolarpettai after she resists rape bid

CHENNAI: In a disturbing incident, a pregnant woman, Revathi, was allegedly dragged by her hair and thrown out of the Tirupati–Coimbatore Intercity Express by her co-passenger after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her.

The incident happened when Revathi, who is married to Gemini Joseph, a tailor in Tiruppur, was on her way to visit her mother's house in Mangala Samuthiram, near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, said a Maalaimalar report.

On Monday morning, Revathi, who is four months pregnant, boarded the Tirupati–Coimbatore Intercity Express train at Tiruppur Railway Station and went to sit in the women’s general compartment. When the train reached Jolarpettai station, all the other female passengers disembarked, leaving Revathi alone in the compartment.

Hemaraj (28), a resident of KV Kuppam in Vellore district, then boarded the women’s compartment. When Revathi pointed out that it was a women-only section, Hemaraj claimed he had boarded in haste and would exit at the next station. However, he continued to roam around the compartment before heading to the restroom. He then came and stood without clothes in front of Revathi and tried to misbehave with her.

As Revathi screamed and tried to fight him off, Hemaraj, in a fit of rage, grabbed her by the hair and threw her out of the moving train. He then got off the train and fled the scene, the report added.

Revathi, who fell from the train, sustained severe injuries to her arms, legs, and head. Upon hearing her cries, nearby passengers rushed to her aid and immediately informed the Jolarpettai Railway Police Control Room. Thr authorities then reached the spot, rescued Revathi and sent her to the Vellore Government Hospital in Adukkamaparai in an ambulance.

Following the incident, two special teams were formed on the orders of the SP of the Jolarpettai Railway Police to locate Hemaraj. Using surveillance footage from cameras around the Katpadi area, the police traced him to his residence early on Friday morning. Hemaraj was arrested and taken to the Jolarpettai Police Station for questioning.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Hemaraj had a history of criminal behaviour. In 2022, he had reportedly snatched a phone from a woman travelling on a train from Chennai. He later pushed her off the train at Katpadi.

The probe also revealed a chilling crime from 2023 when Hemaraj had allegedly lured a young woman from Chennai to Katpadi where he then strangled her to death. He was later released on bail. Police are continuing to interrogate Hemaraj regarding his previous and current crimes, according to the Maalaimalar report.