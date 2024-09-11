Life convict interrogated by CB-CID in Salem prison over torture claims

COIMBATORE: A CB-CID team interrogated a life convict, who was shifted from Vellore Central Prison to Salem

Central Prison, in connection with allegations of torture by prison authorities.

A team led by Vellore CB-CID Superintendent of Police V Vinoth Santharam interrogated S Sivakumar (30) from Pochampalli in Krishnagiri from 10.30 am till night.

The interrogation, which was video recorded, was done on the directions of the Madras High Court.

A life convict, Sivakumar was engaged in household work by Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Prisons) of Vellore R Rajalakshmi and 13 others, who were booked based on court directions..

The life convict was allegedly tortured in prison on suspicion that he stole Rs 4.5 lakh cash and silver articles from the DIG’s house.

An interrogation was done and his statement was recorded.

A similar inquiry is likely to be done by the special team of CB-CID officials with prisoners at the Vellore Central Prison on Wednesday.

The court has ordered the CB-CID to conduct an inquiry before September 17 and submit its report.