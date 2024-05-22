Liberal fund allocation shows Chief Minister Stalin’s commitment to primary education, says Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, the State government informed that CM Stalin was focused on the development of primary education. According to a press release, during Stalin’s regime, Rs 600 crore was spent for the CM’s Breakfast Scheme, Rs 436 crore for innovative classes, Rs 590 crore for Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, Rs 101 crore for tablets for teachers, and Rs 1,887 crore for infrastructure developments in schools, and also improving the environment in which kids come to school regularly.

“Primary education is very important in educational development. It’s like the foundation of a house. Similarly, if the beginning of education is set right, it will create interest in children to continue studying. Based on this, CM Stalin is paying great attention to the development of primary education in the State. The people received new schemes he had introduced. Children are also enthusiastic about education,” it noted.