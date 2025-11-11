Let's save people's voting right: MK Stalin

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2025 2:22 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said the party cadres and alliance leaders to protect the people's voting right through our continuous action. In a post on X, he said, "We are fighting against the SIR exercise by both legal battle and field-level agitations. Meantime, we have set up a war room for further clarifications," he said.

    "The Secular Progressive Alliance had protested against the SIR across the state. Let us work together and save our people's voting rights," he added.

