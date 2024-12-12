Let Tamil Nadu, Kerala unite to be a pioneer for India, says CM Stalin at Periyar memorial launch

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Periyar memorial and library at Vaikkom in Kerala and said Tamil Nadu and Kerala must unite and march towards the goal and remain a pioneer for India.

Speaking at the Vaikkom Centenary celebration, chaired by his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan at Vaikkom in Kottayam, Chief Minister Stalin called it a “historic day” and said, “The Vaikkom struggle is not an isolated victory. It's the start of many winning streaks. We still have a long way to go. Let Tamil Nadu and Kerala unite and travel towards our goal of social reforms. Let's be a pioneer for India!”

Thanking Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state ministers, officials, and people of Vaikkom for their special cooperation, Stalin said, “I deem it a historic pride to inaugurate the memorial in my capacity as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and president of the DMK, which was founded by Anna, in the presence of ‘Asiriyar’ K Veeramani who heads the Dravidar Kazhagam founded by Periyar.”

Recalling the coordination between Periyar and other prominent leaders of the Vaikkom struggle like TK Madhavan, KP Kesav Menon and George Joseph, among others, Stalin said, “Vaikkom struggle is a classic example of such coordination required to succeed in social reform movements. We have progressed socially, politically and economically compared to our status over 100 years ago. But, this is not enough. We have a long way to go.”

Laws can't stop everything, Stalin calls for change in mindset

Stating that a change in mindset is even more important than enacting laws, Stalin said, “We must continue our struggle against discrimination based on caste, class and gender. We must act faster than we did in the past. Modern advancements have not fully eliminated discrimination. The mindset of the people must change for that. We cannot stop everything by enacting laws.

"An egalitarian mindset must develop in the minds of the people. Rationalist principles must develop among the people and they must be taught to approach everything scientifically,” the CM added.

Later, in a message on ‘X', Stalin said, “A historic day in Vaikkom, Kerala, as the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala come together to proudly inaugurate the Periyar Memorial and Library. I invite all visitors to Kerala to visit this iconic site, where Thanthai Periyar’s revolutionary ideals ignited societal transformation, enabling the oppressed to reclaim dignity and self-respect by breaking centuries-old barriers.”

Stalin, who presented the inaugural Vaikkom Award to Devanur Mahadeva, a celebrated literary icon and tireless advocate for social justice, Stalin said his works have been instrumental in confronting inequalities and advancing the cause of an equitable society.

"Presenting this award in Vaikkom holds deep significance, as it was here that Thanthai Periyar spearheaded the historic movement against untouchability. Let #DevanurMahadeva’s work continue to inspire us and future generations in pursuit of social equality and justice,” Stalin said.

Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers of TN and Kerala governments and VCK general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan also took part.