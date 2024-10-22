Let EPS save AIADMK from his own wrecking first: Mutharasan hits back

TIRUCHY: Claiming that AIADMK is perishing under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan asked him to set his house in order first before commenting on the DMK alliance and its stability.

The Left leader said that the DMK alliance was intact and more parties had sent feelers to join the front.

Saying that on Palaniswami’s statement about the DMK alliance was unwarranted, Mutharasan said, “EPS’s wishes will never be realised and the DMK alliance will flourish,” Mutharasan said. Muthrasan cleared the air saying there was no confusion among the parties in the DMK INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Mutharasan said that in view of CPI’s centenary celebrations, several events are being organised till December 2025. “Conferences, public meetings, art festivals and sports events are part of the event schedule,” he said.

Making an appeal to the DMK government, Mutharasan demanded to regularise jobs of the sanitary workers and nurses who are hired on a contract basis. He also asked to distribute bonuses to these contract workers.

Mutharasan asked NTK chief Seeman to respect Tamil sentiments and the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu. “Let him change the State anthem when he comes to power. Until then, he should learn to respect the Tamil anthem,” Mutharasan said.