Cracks visible in DMK’s alliance, says AIADMK gen secy Edappadi

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday reiterated that differences have started to emerge among the constituents of the DMK's alliance.

“This is in direct contrast to DMK’s that alliance is going strong. Parties in the DMK alliance are making conflicting demands. We have to wait and see whether it will lead to break up,” he told journalists in Salem, after addressing a meeting with party functionaries.

On Arappor Iyakkam’s Rs 400 crore land grab complaint with the DVAC against Minister RS Rajakannappan, the Leader of the Opposition said the ministers of the ruling party in most of the departments are corrupt. “Once AIADMK comes to power, we will expose the corrupt ministers and put their deed in the public domain,” he said.

The AIADMK general secretary slammed the DMK government for mismanagement. “The Chief Minister, Mayor and ministers claimed that not even a drop of water will inundate because of storm water drain works undertaken by the DMK government. But in reality, flood mitigation works were left incomplete and the desilting of existing drains was not done properly. People have now known the truth. But the AIADMK handled the situation efficiently even during cyclones,” he said.

Asked if the AIADMK intends to ally with any parties from the DMK camp, in the event of them getting out of the DMK-led front in the State, Palaniswami said a call would be taken only at the time of polls. “The AIADMK will form a strong alliance and win a majority of seats to form the government (in the 2026 Assembly polls),” he said.

Appreciating Vijay’s political plunge and lauding him as an actor with a huge fan base, the AIADMK leader condemned the DMK for not granting permission for public meetings and protests organised by rival parties.

“During the AIADMK regime, permission was granted to conduct 36,000 protests by various political parties. People will teach a befitting lesson for DMK in the upcoming Assembly polls for such high-handedness,” he said.

DMK govt failed to control drug menace: EPS

Meanwhile, Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK regime alleging that the government has failed to stop pedding and abuse of drugs. “Smuggling of ganja, cocaine, and synthetic substances into the state is pretty common. It has cast a shadow over the law and order situation,” Palaniswami said.

“The CM, without any guilt, is lying that his government has controlled drugs in the state,” said Palaniswami in a statement. DGP's recent report on drug seizures from 2021 to August 2024 exposes the lies, he claimed.

"Once the people come out of this illusion and realise what is happening on the ground, they will teach a lesson to this government," said Palaniswami, demanding that the CM allow the police department to operate effectively, to achieve a drug-free State.

In the recently held South Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting, the CM boasted that his government had curtailed the cultivation of ganja in the state. However, he did not appeal to the DGPs of the southern states to take firm action to prevent the smuggling of drugs through their respective states into Tamil Nadu. "Why did he not make such an appeal?" asked the former CM.

"There is a limit to fooling the people. Ganja is freely being smuggled into Tamil Nadu from neighbouring states. There are reports in the media daily. In schools and colleges, there have been reports that cocaine, methaqualone, and other drugs are being smuggled to foreign countries through Tamil Nadu, which has turned into a haven for illegal activities," he said.