Lessons on freedom movement omitted in State curriculum, says Tamil Nadu Guv R N Ravi

COIMBATORE: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said lessons on the national freedom movement have been omitted from the State curriculum.

Addressing a conference in Coimbatore, Ravi said the National Educational Policy (NEP) paves the way for growth in knowledge, at a time when technology-based advancements are happening in all sectors globally.

“Before colonisation, India remained a major economy in the world. However, after colonisation, the country was pushed to the 11th spot because of the influence of Western countries. Their influence continues to prevail even now in all sectors and mainly in the stream of education,” he said.

Claiming that NEP envisages changing the colonial system of education and inculcating our traditional values, Ravi said tradition and culture are the soul of the country’s growth history.

“In the next few years, India will attain the growth of the third largest economy among the developed nations. For that to happen, the role of education and contribution by youngsters should play a pivotal role,” he said.

Further, the governor said the State curriculum has ignored lessons on the national freedom movement and instead is filled with exaggerated stories on the Dravidian movement and colonisation by the British.

“The sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters have been covered up in the curriculum. Educationists should come forth with ideas to bring forth our traditional knowledge in the education system for the betterment of the society,” he said.