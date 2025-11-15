CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin said the Bihar Assembly election results had offered important lessons for all political parties, and he congratulated both the NDA and the INDIA bloc leaders for their extensive campaign efforts.

In a message posted on X, Stalin congratulated senior leader Nitish Kumar on what he termed a major victory, without naming BJP leaders. He also praised Tejashwi Yadav, describing him as a young politician who campaigned tirelessly throughout the election.

Stalin indirectly acknowledged the NDA’s effective campaign strategies. The results, he said, reflected the impact of welfare scheme distribution, a clear political message delivered in the right manner, and dedicated work carried out until the last vote was cast.

He added that INDIA bloc leaders, who are experienced and capable, would understand the message conveyed by the results and have the strength to take on future challenges.

Stalin alleged that the respect commanded by the Election Commission of India had declined to an unprecedented extent. He appealed to the autonomous body to restore public confidence, saying citizens deserved a stronger and more impartial Election Commission whose conduct of elections should inspire trust even among those who might not emerge victorious.