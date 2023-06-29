Legal action will be taken against Melmaruvathur temple: Govt tells HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that legal action will be taken if the national highway and water bodies adjacent to Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi temple are encroached upon.

Recording the submission made by Government Pleader P Muthukumar, the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu disposed of the writ petition filed by R Raja of Melmaruvathur.

During the hearing, the state government Pleader P Muthukumar submitted that survey number 12 is a road and the measurements would be carried out.

"If, after the measurements, it is found that there is encroachment, further steps in accordance with law would be taken," he submitted.

Further, the Pleader stated that Survey number 13/1 is a water body and survey of the same in progress.

The petition pertains to encroachments made by several parties, including Adhiparasakthi Charitable Medical and Cultural Trust.