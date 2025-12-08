Left, VCK join hands in statewide stir against labour codes

CHENNAI: Left parties, including the CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) (Liberation) and the Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK), staged a protest in Chennai on Monday against the Union government over the four labour codes and urged the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution opposing their implementation.

Addressing the protest, Vasuki, general secretary of the CPM, said the manner in which the laws were passed reflected the lack of consultation with workers' organisations. "Labourers and agricultural workers are the two biggest contributors to the country's economy, but these codes were passed in Parliament within two hours without any debate. The codified laws make unorganised workers more unregulated and increasingly invisible, depriving them of their basic rights," she said.

Former MLA N Periyasamy called on the ruling DMK government to follow Kerala's example and pass a resolution against the labour codes in the State Assembly. "These codified laws are aimed at depriving the rights of labourers gained after the century-long protests. The Tamil Nadu government must take a clear political stand against these laws, as the Kerala government has already done," he said.

VCK leader Gauthama Sanna also reiterated the demand, saying Tamil Nadu's workforce was already under severe strain. "Labour rights were gained due to the perseverance of Dr BR Ambedkar when he was the Minister of Labour in the Viceroy's Executive Council. Now, India's labour force is reeling under multiple problems. These laws will only worsen the situation if the government does not act decisively," he said.

The four labour codes, the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and the Social Security Code, were passed by Parliament between 2019 and 2020 as part of the Centre's effort to consolidate 29 existing labour laws into four unified legislations. While the Union government has described the exercise as a move towards simplification and uniformity, trade unions across the country have opposed the codes, arguing that they tilt the balance in favour of employers.

One of the major objections raised relates to free will given to states when it comes to working hours and retrenchment rules. Under the new labour code, factories and establishments with up to 300 workers can now lay off employees, retrench staff or shut down without prior government approval - a limit that was earlier 100 workers. The threshold for compulsory standing orders that clearly lay down a worker's service conditions, such as working hours, leave, disciplinary action and grievance procedures in an establishment, has also been raised from 100 to 300 workers, a change that labour groups say weakens protections for the majority of workers.

Trade unions have also expressed concern over provisions that expand the scope of fixed-term employment, which they argue could lead to increased contractualisation of the workforce. They have maintained that the Codes dilute safeguards built into earlier laws and weaken the role of collective bargaining.