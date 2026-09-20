Left suspects Adani spin in CM Vijay's airport letter to PM Modi

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, speaking at a CPM protest against the proposed Assembly-secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam, said such a move, if the reported letter was genuine, would facilitate the Centre's policy of privatising airports, railway stations and ports.

He also demanded transparency from the state government on the communication.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said replacing the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which currently manages the airport, would amount to privatisation. "Chennai airport is public infrastructure, not private property. Its revenue should remain a public resource," he said.