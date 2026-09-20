Left suspects Adani spin in CM Vijay's airport letter to PM Modi

CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Saturday (September 19) opposed reports that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a change in the operator of Chennai airport, saying any move to hand it over to the Adani Group should be withdrawn.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, speaking at a CPM protest against the proposed Assembly-secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam, said such a move, if the reported letter was genuine, would facilitate the Centre's policy of privatising airports, railway stations and ports.
He also demanded transparency from the state government on the communication.
In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said replacing the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which currently manages the airport, would amount to privatisation. "Chennai airport is public infrastructure, not private property. Its revenue should remain a public resource," he said.
Citing AAI's financial data, Veerapandian said the organisation posted a net profit of Rs 6,522 crore in 2025-26, while Chennai airport reportedly recorded a profit of around Rs 492.48 crore in 2024-25.
He said shortcomings in airport management should be addressed through better passenger services, flight operations, cargo handling and road connectivity rather than privatisation.
Veerapandian said Chennai airport was also crucial to Tamil Nadu's export-import economy. AAI is acquiring 19.06 acres for Rs 278 crore to ease cargo-terminal congestion, while a 5.2-km cargo corridor is among the proposals to improve cargo movement, he said.
He also pointed to the proposed fifth terminal, which is expected to raise annual passenger handling capacity to 5.5 crore. The proposal remains at the conceptual stage, and detailed technical and traffic studies are yet to be completed, he said.
"Modernising Chennai airport does not require privatisation," Veerapandian said, urging the state government to withdraw the reported letter and strengthen AAI with investment, technology and administrative support.