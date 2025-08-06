Begin typing your search...

    Left party leaders meet CM Stalin; urge special law against honour killings in TN

    VCK leader Thirumavalavan, CPM leader Shanmugam, CPI leader Mutharasan, and others participated in the meeting.

    AuthorNiranjan ANiranjan A|6 Aug 2025 10:56 AM IST
    Left party leaders meet CM Stalin; urge special law against honour killings in TN
    X

    Left party leaders meet CM Stalin; urge special law against honour killings in TN

    CHENNAI: Leaders of Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) met CM Stalin at his residence on Wednesday.

    According to Thanthi TV, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, CPM leader Shanmugam, CPI leader Mutharasan, and others participated in the meeting.

    During the discussions, the leaders urged the Chief Minister to enact a special legislation to prevent honour killings in Tamil Nadu.

    Reports added that they also inquired about the Chief Minister’s health.

    Further details awaited.

    Left PartiesCM StalinVCK
    Niranjan A

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X