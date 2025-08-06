Left party leaders meet CM Stalin; urge special law against honour killings in TN

CHENNAI: Leaders of Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) met CM Stalin at his residence on Wednesday.

According to Thanthi TV, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, CPM leader Shanmugam, CPI leader Mutharasan, and others participated in the meeting.

During the discussions, the leaders urged the Chief Minister to enact a special legislation to prevent honour killings in Tamil Nadu.

Reports added that they also inquired about the Chief Minister’s health.

Further details awaited.