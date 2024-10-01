Left parties to protest against Israel's 'genocidal war' in Gaza

CHENNAI: Left parties on Monday announced that it would hold a protest on October 7, which marks one year of the 'genocidal war' launched by Israel against Palestine’s people and condemning the countries including the US which directly supports the war and India’s indirect arms support.

“The brutal attack by Israel on the innocent Palestinian people started on October 7, 2023. As many as 42,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed, including 30,000 women and children, so far by this attack, which was launched under the pretext of ‘suppressing the terrorism of Hamas’,” a joint statement by the leaders of CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) Liberation said. “India’s neutrality in the UN resolution in favour of a ceasefire and against Israel is highly objectionable,” they said.