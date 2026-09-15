Left parties to announce candidates for Oct 6 bypoll in TN

Both the parties, which had previously been in alliance with the DMK, have extended unconditional support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation in May.

The party leaders have announced to contest independently to prove their strength at the hustings. They would also take on the DMK and the AIADMK-led NDA in the bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly segments.

Both the CPI(M) and CPI have decided to contest byelections as an independent Left front and have already announced that they would not support the ruling TVK, which has fielded two former AIADMK legislators who shifted their loyalty to the TVK hardly a month after the Assembly election results were declared.