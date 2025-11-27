Left parties slam Governor Ravi for remarks on Karl Marx

CHENNAI: Left parties in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday sharply criticised Governor RN Ravi for his comments on Karl Marx, accusing him of misrepresenting the philosopher’s work and echoing the ideological position of the RSS.

CPM State secretary P Shanmugam, in a post on X, said the Governor had demonstrated a poor understanding of Marx by claiming that Marxists had destroyed Indian civilisation and culture. Calling the remarks “uninformed”, he said the RSS, whose ideological lineage Ravi represented, had cooperated with British colonial power and had no moral standing to speak about Marx. Shanmugam said Marxists had only attempted to free society from superstition and urged the Governor to “study properly” before commenting.

CPI State secretary M Veerapandian said the Governor’s assertion that followers of Marx had damaged Indian civilisation was “deeply objectionable.” He said Ravi had wrongly claimed that Marx supported imperialism in India. Citing Marx’s 1853 article in the New York Daily Tribune, Veerapandian said Marx had openly criticised British exploitation and argued that India’s liberation depended on the development of productive forces and collective ownership.

Veerapandian said it was ironic that a Governor aligned with Sanatana Dharma, which he described as upholding caste hierarchy and social inequality, was attacking Marx, who had advocated equality and social transformation. Progressive movements, including communists, Dravidian groups and Ambedkarite organisations, had challenged such structures, he said.

He added that repeated attempts by the Governor to attack Marx stemmed from “anti-communist obsession” but would not succeed. “Marx’s legacy will endure,” he said.