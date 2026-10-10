Left parties condemn crackdown on protest in Delhi, seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal

In a joint statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI (ML) Liberation state secretary Pazha Aasaithambi alleged that the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces had unleashed repression, arrests and attacks ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Left parties and mass organisations had extended their support to the protest, they said.

The statement alleged that 254 trains to Delhi were cancelled, 54 Metro stations shut and 35,000 police personnel deployed. It also accused the authorities of ignoring the Supreme Court’s advice that people had the right to hold peaceful protests.