CPI(M) condemns detention of youngsters protesting against CEC, SIR at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

The Left party said the Delhi Police had "converted the entire city into a fortress" and detained anyone approaching Jantar Mantar after denying permission for a gathering at the designated protest site.

Despite the restrictions, hundreds of youngsters and students, led by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student and youth organisations, gathered at the site, the party's Politburo said in a statement.

"The police brutally manhandled the protesters and threw them into the buses, injuring many," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged, adding that it took more than two hours for the security personnel to detain all the DYFI and SFI activists, which it said "demonstrates the stiff resistance put up by the youth".