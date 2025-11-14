Leave no voter behind, CM Stalin directs booth-level agents

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said no voter should be left out of the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Stalin said this was why the DMK had approached the Supreme Court and explained its position to the people. Stalin asked party members to actively participate in the SIR exercise.

Stalin alleged that the AIADMK’s support for the SIR process was “shameful.”

“Parties in Kerala and West Bengal have protested against the SIR exercise. But in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is not behaving like an opposition party. If it continues like this, it will shrink into an even weaker force. They have mortgaged the party to Delhi and are supporting the SIR without raising their voice. They do not dare to meet the people,” he said at a meeting of Booth Level Agents in Kolathur on Friday.

He urged DMK cadre to work swiftly and visit every booth, acting as a bridge between Booth Level Officers and the public. He reminded them of the limited time left for the enumeration process and asked them to assist people in filling out the forms.

Speaking about his own constituency, Kolathur, Stalin said, “This is my constituency, and I have no doubt about securing a decisive victory here.”