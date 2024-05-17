Leadership change likely in BJP, AIADMK post results

CHENNAI: The opposition parties in the state, AIADMK and BJP, have something in common. Both the parties will have a tough time if the June 4 Lok Sabha polls are in favour of the INDIA bloc comprising Congress and the DMK.

According to highly placed state BJP sources, the saffron party’s state unit president K Annamalai will have to fight harder to prove his leadership after June 4, if the results of Lok Sabha polls are not in his favour. If results are adverse then there are possibilities of Annamalai losing his coveted state president post.

After severing ties with Dravidian major AIADMK, Annamalai-led BJP formed a mega alliance eyeing a target of double-digit vote percentage and victory in 5 to 8 Lok Sabha constituencies. Speaking to DT Next, a senior BJP functionary said the Lok Sabha results will decide the future of Annamalai.

“To develop his own influence, he (Annamalai) compromised with the interest of the party and sought personal gain. Annamalai, who contested by severing ties with the AIADMK and forming an individual alliance under his leadership to some extent relying on the BJP high-command, could not make any impact as expected. According to the exit-poll surveys, in a few constituencies, our NDA alliance has a chance of securing second place, but is unlikely to win any seats,” said the leader on the condition of anonymity.

“In 2014, our candidate CP Radhakrishnan had secured more than 3 lakh votes in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, contested by Annamalai in 2024. To that extent, it is doubtful whether Annamalai can get that vote now. If the situation in Coimbatore where he contested is like this, what about the situation in other constituencies,” the leader questioned.

Another state-level BJP functionary said there is high possibility for posting new state-level officer bearers after June 4.

“Party’s high-command will take action against the state functionaries, including Annamalai, General Secretary (Organisation) Kesava Vinayagam and few other leaders over the election results and a bunch of complaints related to the alleged money swindling. Accordingly, the president and organisational general secretary will be replaced,” the leader told DT Next, adding that there are high possibilities for the new office-bearers at district-level too.

Senior journalist Priyan said if the BJP-led NDA alliance does not secure the expected vote share, the BJP high command will replace Annamalai. “Annamalai will be important only if the BJP wins again at the Centre. But, if the Annamalai-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu does not secure the expected margin and victory, the national BJP leadership will replace him by offering him some other party post,” he opined.

Dismissing the news as speculations, BJP state secretary and spokesperson SG Surya said Annamalai will continue as BJP state president till 2026 Assembly elections and there will be no change in this.

“The term of office of all the state presidents, including the party’s national president, ended last January. Since its election time, tenure has been extended for all. But, the change of state president in Tamil Nadu is just a rumour. He (Annamalai) will continue as BJP state president till 2026 Assembly elections and there will be no change in this,” Surya told this newspaper.

Vertical split in AIADMK?

Meanwhile, the AIADMK which is eagerly waiting for June 4, hit out against DMK Minister Reghupathy for his speculative remarks that the principal opposition AIADMK will face a vertical split after the results of Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to DT Next, former minister and veteran AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan said, “Minister Regupathy was trained by AIADMK and a former AIADMK functionary. But, he is now a DMK Minister. He should talk about whether Stalin will be the leader of the DMK in future or whether Kanimozhi will take over the leadership. Who is Regupathy to talk about AIADMK? AIADMK does not give any importance to his opinion.”

“The AIADMK leadership will remain with the Kongu belt, but the Lok Sabha results will definitely create ruckus in the party,” another senior leader and a former MLA said, preferring anonymity.

On AIADMK, Priyan opined that if the party loses badly in this Lok Sabha election, which is the first election for EPS as a party general secretary, his leadership will have to face stiff opposition as the question will rise among the AIADMK cadre as to how they will face the 2026 Assembly elections, which is very important for the party.