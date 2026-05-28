Leaders stress on sacrifice, harmony in Bakrid greetings

He reaffirmed that whether in power or out of power, the party stands shoulder-to-shoulder as a true friend in fighting for the rights and protection of the Muslim community, promising that this close relationship will continue forever.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed festival wishes, stating that Bakrid exemplifies the philosophy that those with deep faith in the Almighty will never hesitate to make any sacrifice. “To eradicate injustices, conspiracies, animosity, and righteousness-defying elements that act as roadblocks to national and social progress, numerous sacrifices and acts of dedication are required,” Palaniswami remarked.

Invoking the ideals of late leaders, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the former CM called on citizens to commit themselves to working with a spirit of dedication to foster humanitarian values, peace, and brotherhood globally.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth, SDPI state president Muvahidu Mukhtar Mubarak, and others also conveyed their Bakrid wishes.