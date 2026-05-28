Leaders stress on sacrifice, harmony in Bakrid greetings

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines, political leaders on Wednesday extended their greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), calling for the strengthening of communal harmony, brotherhood, and the spirit of selfless sacrifice.
In his official message, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended greetings on the eve of the festival, highlighting Bakrid as a sacred occasion that instils the core values of faith, sacrifice, mercy, humanity, and sharing among mankind.
“Bakrid is celebrated to commemorate the supreme devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who willingly came forward to sacrifice his son Ishmael, in accordance with the divine command,” the Chief Minister noted.
CM Vijay called upon everyone to pledge towards further flourishing humanity and interfaith harmony
The festival strongly underscores the necessity of sharing happiness with the poor and ensuring that love and equality prevail in society, CM Vijay said, urging everyone to pledge towards further flourishing humanity and interfaith harmony.
DMK president MK Stalin wished health, wealth, peace, and joy to the Muslim community, whom he described as forever close and affectionate to his heart. “The virtues of benevolence and charity, celebrated by Saint Valluvar as the ‘joy of giving,’ are exemplified by the Muslim community as they dedicate a portion of their hardearned wealth to alleviate the sufferings of the poor, adhering strictly to the codes of Prophet Muhammad,” Stalin said.
He reaffirmed that whether in power or out of power, the party stands shoulder-to-shoulder as a true friend in fighting for the rights and protection of the Muslim community, promising that this close relationship will continue forever.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed festival wishes, stating that Bakrid exemplifies the philosophy that those with deep faith in the Almighty will never hesitate to make any sacrifice. “To eradicate injustices, conspiracies, animosity, and righteousness-defying elements that act as roadblocks to national and social progress, numerous sacrifices and acts of dedication are required,” Palaniswami remarked.
Invoking the ideals of late leaders, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the former CM called on citizens to commit themselves to working with a spirit of dedication to foster humanitarian values, peace, and brotherhood globally.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth, SDPI state president Muvahidu Mukhtar Mubarak, and others also conveyed their Bakrid wishes.