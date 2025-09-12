Leaders pay homage to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi

MADURAI: Several political leaders paid homage to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district to mark the 68th anniversary of his death on Thursday.

Amidst a crowd of supporters and party cadre, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin placed a wreath at his memorial and offered tribute.

Talking to reporters, Udhayanidhi recalled the significant contributions of Immanuel Sekaran, who cared about social justice, during the freedom struggle, and added that Udhayanidhi himself, along with senior leaders of DMK, dutifully paid homage to the freedom fighter on behalf of the state government.

His legacy would continue to live, and he sacrificed his life for the freedom of the oppressed. Considering the request made by his family members, Chief Minister MK Stalin allotted funds of Rs 3 crore last year for the construction of the memorial. Construction of the memorial at a place within the limits of the Paramakudi municipality is nearing completion.

The memorial featuring the statue of the freedom fighter will be opened in two months. TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary, Seeman, NTK president and K Krishnasamy, president, Puthiya Tamilagam were among those paid homage on the occasion, sources said.