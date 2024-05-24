Leaders of parties pay floral tributes on Si Pa Aditanar's 43rd memorial day

CHENNAI: Daily Thanthi's founder Si Pa Aditanar's 43rd remembrance anniversary was observed on Friday with leaders from all political parties paying floral tributes to his statue at Egmore.

On the occasion, Aditanar's statue on Si Pa Aditanar salai at Egmore was decorated with flowers.

Malai Murasu MD R Kannan Adithan, Daily Thanthi chief general manager (administration) R Chandran, CGM (promotion) R Dhanenjayan, CGM (human resource) J P Vijayaraj and employees of Daily Thanthi, Thanthi TV, DT Next, Malai Malar, Hello FM, Rani, Rani Printers, Gokulam Kathir, India Cabs, AMN TV and Subasri paid rich tributes to the founder.

Former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan heaped encomiums on the late Thanthi founder for hsi contribution to the Tamil language and Journalism.

Former AIADMK ministers D Jayakumar, Kadambur Raju, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Former Union Minister S Thirunavukarasar, VCK president Thirumavalavan, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, New Justice Party president AC Shanmugam, BJP state secretary Karate Thiyagarajan, Former MLA Ernavoor Narayanan, DMDK deputy secretary Parthasarathy, AMMK deputy general secretary and former minister G Senthamizhan paid floral tributes.

Also, DMK Traders wing state secretary Kavignar Kasimuthu Manickam, spokesperson Tamilan Prasanna, AIADMK former MPs N Balaganga, Vijayakumar, former MLA Babu Murugavel, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee general secretary Chiranjeevi, VCK MLA SS Balaji paid floral tributes.

Notable personalities including industrialist VG Santhosam and others also paid floral tributes.

BJP state president K Annamalai said, "On the death anniversary of Si Pa Aditanar, the pioneer of Tamil journalism, we salute him. Apart from establishing Daily Thanthi, he also excelled in social work."

In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that Si Pa Aditanar set an example of how to perform as a Speaker and a minister. "He did several works to uplift Tamil people and develop the Tamil language, " he said.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that Si Pa Aditanar was committed to the welfare of Tamil people. "He was devoted to the Tamil language. He did several works for the language. So he was called 'Thamizhar Thanthai', " he added.